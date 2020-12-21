EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Monday recommended conditional approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use across the European Union, weeks after the shot was first granted permission under emergency provisions in Britain and the United States.

The decision comes after a closed-door discussion during which EMA scientists responsible for assessing the vaccine presented their analysis to other experts and scrutinized data from companies.

The regulator’s approval needs to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission for the vaccine to be rolled out across the EU’s member nations. Pfizer and BioNTech are required to submit follow-up data on their vaccine over the next year.

Authorities in Germany and several other European countries have said they hope to begin vaccinating people Sunday.

The European Medicines Agency came under heavy pressure last week from countries calling for the vaccine to be granted approval for use as quickly as possible. The agency had originally set Dec. 29 as the date for its evaluation of the vaccine, but moved up the meeting to Monday after calls from the German government and other countries for quicker action.

The vaccine has already been given some form of regulatory authorization in at least 15 countries.

Britain, Canada and the U.S. authorized the vaccine to be used according to emergency provisions.

In a statement last week that appeared to address concerns by some in Europe about the speed of the process, the European Medicines Agency stressed that the vaccine would be approved only after a scientific assessment showed that its overall benefits outweighed the risks.

“A vaccine’s benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 must be far greater than any side effect or potential risks,” the agency said.

Scientists are still waiting for more long-term follow-up data to see how long immunity from the vaccines lasts and if there are any rare or serious side effects. Final testing of the vaccine is still ongoing; more information on whether the shot works in children is needed, in addition to its effects in pregnant women.