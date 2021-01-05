Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Larry King, hospitalized with COVID-19, moved out of ICU at Cedars-Sinai in L.A.

Larry King
Larry King, who has COVID-19, has been moved out of the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is breathing on his own again.
(Andy Kropa / Invision/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Veteran talk-show host Larry King, who is being treated for COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

