Kate Beckinsale visits hospital almost immediately after Golden Globes ceremony

Kate Beckinsale poses with her hair up while clad in a sparkling silver gown with a fluffed shoulder piece
Kate Beckinsale attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and helped present the award for performance by a female actor.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Kate Beckinsale took a trip to the hospital immediately after the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday.

Alongside a series of photos from the red carpet and awards show, the “Underworld” and “Pearl Harbor” actor shared images of herself sitting in a hospital room, still dressed in her crystal-encrusted Atelier Zuhra gown, chowing down on burgers with several others as they surround a patient’s bed. “Golden globes 2024 start to end,” she captioned the post.

Beckinsale did not disclose the reason for her hospital visit. She followed up her post with another on Wednesday morning showing a black square with no caption. The cryptic post prompted concerns from her followers for the health of her stepfather, British TV director Roy Battersby, whom the Daily Mail said was hospitalized in December after suffering a stroke. He was also diagnosed with two forms of cancer, the outlet said.

In August, when posting about the death of Clive, her social media-famous cat, Beckinsale also posted photos from a hospital, showing an unnamed elderly individual undergoing scans and other procedures.

“Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can,” she captioned the photos, and added, “Fight with everything you’ve got for your loved ones.”

A representative for Beckinsale did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

During the Golden Globes, Beckinsale and Don Cheadle presented the award for performance by a female actor to Lily Gladstone, the first Indigenous woman to win that award at the ceremony.

Sunday’s show marked a new chapter for the Globes after a 2021 Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s diversity failures and ethical shortcomings, along with a publicist boycott, nearly killed the show. Once known as Hollywood’s biggest party, it was the first major awards show to go up in L.A. since the end of the writers’ and actors’ double strike. The industry welcomed the celebration with A-listers packing the Beverly Hilton for the ceremony and nearby Spago for the Netflix afterparty.

Beckinsale made a brief visit at the post-show festivities before heading to the hospital. Also in attendance was fellow actor Alyssa Milano, who commented on Beckinsale’s post, “So good to see you last night and spend a few minutes with you at the Netflix party!”

Beckinsale most recently appeared in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, the satirical comedy “Fool’s Paradise.” She is also starring in the upcoming action thriller “Canary Black,” directed by Pierre Morel, known for “Taken,” “From Paris With Love” and “Peppermint.” Beckinsale will play a CIA agent on a quest to save her kidnapped husband.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

