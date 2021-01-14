Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lady Gaga to sing anthem, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden-Harris inauguration

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs during a Nov. 2, 2020, drive-in rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration, and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute prime-time TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by the Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del.

