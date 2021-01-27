Cannes Film Festival, canceled in 2020, is postponed yet again
The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year due to the pandemic, is postponing this year’s edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.
Cannes officials announced Wednesday that this year’s festival would take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period. Organizers of the French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, are hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summertime to hold the event.
Cannes last year first looked at a postponement of its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately canceling. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.
This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced Wednesday on what shape a 2021 edition might take.
