Britain says new study supports delaying 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Britain’s health secretary says a new study showing that a single dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks supports the government’s strategy of delaying the second shot so that initial doses can be delivered to more people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s comments Wednesday came after Oxford released a study showing that the vaccine cut transmission of the coronavirus by two-thirds and prevented severe disease. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet, but it was greeted with excitement by British officials under pressure to justify their decision to delay the second dose.

“That reduction in transmission, as well as the fact there is no hospitalizations — the combination of that is very good news. And it categorically supports the strategy we’ve been taking on having a 12-week gap between the doses,” Hancock told Sky News.

However, the study addresses only the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and not the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which have warned against delaying their second doses beyond the recommended three-week wait.

One of the lead researchers on the project, Dr. Andrew Pollard of Oxford University, said Oxford scientists believe that the vaccine will offer protection against new variants of the coronavirus, although they are still waiting for data on this.

Even if the virus adapts, “that doesn’t mean that we won’t still have protection against severe disease,” Pollard said.

“If we do need to update the vaccines, then it is actually a relatively straightforward process. It only takes a matter of months, rather than the huge efforts that everyone went through last year to get the very large-scale trials run,” Pollard told the BBC.