Consulting firm McKinsey to pay $573 million for its role in opioid crisis

The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to a $573-million settlement over its role in advising companies how to “supercharge” opioid sales amid an overdose crisis, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.

The person who spoke to the Associated Press was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal ahead of Thursday’s planned announcement and filings in courts in 47 states, Washington and five U.S. territories.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a call or email from the AP on Wednesday night.

Without naming McKinsey, the attorneys general in at least North Carolina and West Virginia have scheduled announcements for Thursday morning regarding the opioid crisis. And Washington state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said in a statement that the state would file a consent decree Thursday involving McKinsey “that will result in corporate reforms and more than $13 million to Washington state for opioid treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.” Ferguson said that was separate from the multistate deal.

Most of the money in the national settlement, which was first reported by the New York Times, would be sent to the states in less than a year, and would be used to abate the national overdose crisis. Prescription opioids and illegal ones such as heroin and illicit fentanyl have together been linked to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans since 2000. The epidemic has deepened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State and local governments have been filing lawsuits over the past few years against companies that make and sell prescription opioids for their role in the crisis. But going after a consulting firm is a new wrinkle in the litigation.

McKinsey provided documents used in legal proceedings regarding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, including some that describe McKinsey’s efforts to help the company “supercharge” opioid sales in 2013, as reaction to the overdose crisis was taking a toll on prescriptions of such drugs.

Documents made public in Purdue proceedings last year include emails among McKinsey staff. One from 2008, a year after Purdue first pleaded guilty to opioid-related crimes, says that board members, including someone from the prominent Sackler family, “‘blessed’ him to do whatever he thinks is necessary to ‘save the business.’”

Purdue is in bankruptcy court to try to settle lawsuits against it. The company has proposed a settlement that could be worth $10 billion over time.

The company last year also pleaded guilty to criminal charges as part of a settlement with the federal government. Both Purdue and members of the Sackler family who own the firm agreed to pay $225 million to the U.S. government as part of the deal.

A group of the largest drug-distribution companies plus drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have also been working on a national settlement.