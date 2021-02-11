Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos | Impeachment managers wrap up case against former President Trump

People sitting in a Senate subway car are photographed by journalists
Journalists photograph David Schoen, defense attorney for former President Trump, in the Senate Subway at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the third day of Trump’s second impeachment trial.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share
A senator with his arms crossed in front of a few reporters holding phones out toward him
Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) speaks with reporters in the Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

House prosecutors wrapped up their case against former President Trump on Thursday, arguing that rioters on Jan. 6. thought they were acting on Trump’s orders and that he has shown no remorse or culpability for his role, and warning that if he isn’t held accountable, Trump could try to use a mob to regain power.

A congressman in a mask gives a thumbs-up
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), lead House impeachment manager, gestures to National Guard troops as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

“Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?”

A senator stands in front of a group of troops in camo fatigues
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) speaks with National Guard troops in the Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A senator walks in front of a few photographers in the Capitol
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) leaves the Senate chamber on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A group of reporters surround a senator in a Capitol hallway
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks with reporters in the Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A senator with his arms crossed stands in front of three reporters holding phones out toward him
Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) speaks with reporters in the Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A troop in camo fatigues stands in front of a large flag in the Capitol
A New York National Guardsman shows a loved one around the Capitol Rotunda via a video call Thursday.
(Getty Images)
Advertisement

Ted Cruz on an escalator
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) talks with reporters on his way to the Senate chamber Thursday.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
A senator opens the door to an SUV outside the Capitol
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) leaves the Capitol after the House impeachment managers wrapped up their case Thursday.
(Getty Images)
Three men in camo fatigues sit on a bench under a massive painting in the Capitol
Members of the National Guard rest in the Rotunda before the third day of former President Trump’s impeachment trial.
(Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images )
A senator in a mask sits on the Capitol steps while holding up his phone
Sen. Ben Luján (D-N.M.) records a video message on his phone while sitting on the steps of the Capitol after trial proceedings Thursday.
(Samuel Corum / Getty Images)
A group of people walk outside the Capitol at dusk
David Schoen, center, lawyer for former President Trump, talks to reporters as he departs the U.S. Capitol.
(Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)
National Guard troops in front of a fence topped with barbed wire outside the Capitol
Snow falls over the U.S. Capitol grounds on Wednesday night.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times