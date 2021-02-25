Facing military’s demand to resign, Armenia’s leader warns of ‘coup attempt’

Armenia’s leader spoke of an attempted military coup Thursday after the military’s general staff demanded that he step down after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The military general staff issued a statement calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was signed by top military officers. The move was triggered by Pashinyan’s decision earlier this week to oust the first deputy chief of the general staff.

Pashinyan described the military’s statement as a “military coup attempt” and ordered the firing of the general staff’s chief. Pashinyan urged the military to listen to his orders only and called on his supporters to come to the streets to back him.

Meanwhile, throngs of opposition demonstrators swarmed the streets of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, chanting: “Nikol, you traitor!” and “Nikol, resign!” They blocked the streets around Yerevan, paralyzing traffic around the city.

The quick-paced developments came after Armenia saw a spike in demonstrations this week demanding that Pashinyan step down.

Protests calling for his resignation began immediately after he signed the Nov. 10 peace deal giving back control to Azerbaijan over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been under Armenian sway for more than a quarter-century. The Russia-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting in which the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces.

Pashinyan has defended the peace deal as a painful but necessary move to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That conflict left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting that erupted in late September marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, killing more than 6,000 people on both sides.

Despite the simmering public anger over the military defeat, Pashinyan has managed to shore up his rule, and the protests died down amid the winter’s cold. But the demonstrations resumed with new vigor this week, and the spat between Pashinyan and the top military commanders has weakened his position.

Pashinyan fired the deputy chief of the general staff, Lt. Gen. Tiran Khachatryan, earlier this week after Khachatryan derided the prime minister’s claim that just 10% of Russia-supplied Iskander missiles used by Armenia in the conflict exploded on impact.

The general staff responded Thursday with a statement demanding Pashinyan’s resignation and warned the government against trying to use force against the demonstrators. Immediately after the statement, Pashinyan fired the general staff chief, Col. Gen. Onik Gasparyan.