MLB’s shot in the arm: Baseball stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations given

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at Major League Baseball stadiums, with Dodger Stadium and the Oakland Coliseum among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.

The 11 ballparks that converted to mass-vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass 1 million total shots this week, MLB said Friday.

The regular MLB season starts Thursday.

Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York, Marlins Park in Miami and PNC Park in Pittsburgh will keep providing doses after opening day, while San Diego’s Petco Park and Houston’s Minute Maid Park do not have such plans. The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field in Denver will continue to be used.

Fenway Park in Boston and Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, also were set up to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead,” he said.

Earlier this week, MLB joined the country’s other sports leagues to support a new campaign, “It’s Up to You,” that includes spots by Angels star Mike Trout and Mets slugger Pete Alonso to encourage fans to get information on COVID-19 vaccinations.