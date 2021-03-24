Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers fans can sit in pods of up to six people under new safety protocols

Cutouts are seated at Dodger Stadium during a game.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
A 20% capacity crowd of about 11,000 fans will be socially distanced in pods of two, three, four, five or six seats when Dodger Stadium opens to fans this season, the team announced as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols Wednesday.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale by the end of March, following the completion of the re-seating process for season-ticket holders. Fans can register for the opportunity to purchase limited ticket pods for the April 9 home opener against the Washington Nationals at dodgers.com/openingday.

All fans ages two and older must wear appropriate face coverings except when eating or drinking in their ticketed seats. Gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves are not considered appropriate.

All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry to the park. Fans can carry clear bags the size of a one-gallon freezer bag, but no backpacks, coolers or large purses will be allowed. Purchases of food and merchandise will be contactless and cashless.

Parking must be purchased in advanced. With reduced capacity, parking lots will open 1½ hours before games, and stadium gates will open one hour before first pitch.

Mike DiGiovanna

