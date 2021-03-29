Chauvin trial set to open, with Floyd arrest video an expected early star witness

A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, an image that sparked outrage and demands for racial justice across the U.S. and beyond.

Prosecutors have not said when they will play the video, but legal experts expect it to be early — maybe even in the prosecution’s opening statement — as they seek to remind jurors of what lies at the heart of their case.

“If you’re a prosecutor, you want to start off strong. You want to frame the argument — and nothing frames the argument in this case as much as that video,” said Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor and managing director of Berkeley Research Group in Chicago.

Floyd, a Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. He held his position even as Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe” faded and he went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Advertisement

Almost all of the jurors selected during more than two weeks of questioning said they had seen at least parts of the video, and several acknowledged that it gave them at least a somewhat negative view of Chauvin. But they said they could set that aside.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks at the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, which has been fortified with concrete barriers, fencing, and barbed and razor wire. City and state leaders are determined to prevent a repeat of the damaging riots that followed Floyd’s death, and National Guard troops have already been mobilized.

The key questions at the trial will be whether Chauvin caused Floyd’s death and whether his actions in subduing Floyd were reasonable.

Advertisement

For the unintentional second-degree murder charge, prosecutors have to prove that Chauvin’s conduct was a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that Chauvin was committing felony assault at the time. For third-degree murder, they must prove that Chauvin’s actions caused Floyd’s death, and were reckless and without regard for human life.

The manslaughter charge requires proof that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death through negligence that created an unreasonable risk.

After jury instructions, prosecutors will begin with their opening statement, outlining a road map of their case and telling jurors what to expect to see, said Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney who is watching the case closely. They’ll highlight key witnesses.

Advertisement

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, is likely to use his opening statement to push back against the prosecutors’ argument, telling jurors that medical testimony and use-of-force experts will show a different view. Nelson has made clear that the defense will make an issue of Floyd swallowing drugs before his arrest, seeking to convince the jury that he was at least partially responsible for his own death.

The county medical examiner’s autopsy found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, but listed his cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law-enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Prosecutors are expected to play the bystander video early, because they will want to put the image of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck in jurors’ minds.

“It sets the stage for anything to follow,” Brandt said. “No matter what happens after that, we’re done.”

Advertisement

Newsletter News Alerts Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

He said that while the video is key, the case is really going to be a battle of experts on authorized use of force and cause of death.

Cramer noted that the defense needs only one juror to conclude that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Fifteen jurors will appear in court Monday when the case starts, but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said the 15th was chosen simply to ensure that 14 would be in place once the trial begins — 12 main panelists, plus alternates. He’s expected to dismiss the 15th person immediately.

Advertisement

The pool of 15 includes nine people who are white and six who are Black or multiracial, according to the court. Jury selection took more than two weeks, as jurors were questioned individually about their views on police, racial justice issues and pretrial publicity in the case.

On Sunday night, hours before opening statements were set to begin, national civil rights leaders appeared at a prayer service alongside several of Floyd’s family members. Several dozen attendees filled the benches at Greater Friendship Missionary Church, where preachers led worship, a choir sang and members of Floyd’s family were joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who also represents the Floyd family.

The speakers called for justice for Floyd, echoing the words spoken by leaders during a protest earlier Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.