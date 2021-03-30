Asian American woman violently assaulted in New York as others stand by

A 65-year-old Asian American woman was attacked and repeatedly kicked by a man in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to disturbing surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department.

The woman was walking along 43rd Street on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stomps on the woman’s face several times while shouting anti-Asian statements at her, police said. He later casually walks away, the footage shows.

A man inside a building lobby seemingly stops what he’s doing to watch the assault. Later, two more men wearing blazers walk into the frame, and one of them closes the door as the woman lies on the ground.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to real estate website Street Easy, Brodsky Organization is the property developer and manager of the building where the incident took place.

On Brodsky’s Instagram account, the group said that it was aware of the incident and that the staff who witnessed the account were suspended pending an investigation. The organization also said it was working to identify a third-party delivery vendor who was also present during the assault.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

The department said there have been 33 hate crimes against people of Asian descent so far this year, news outlets reported.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea previously said the department would increase its outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities amid the spike of anti-Asian hate crimes.

In a warning to would-be attackers, Shea said: “The next person you target, whether it’s through speech, menacing activity or anything else, walking along a sidewalk or on a train platform, may be a plainclothes New York City police officer. So think twice.”

Harassment of and attacks against Asian Americans have risen dramatically during the pandemic. According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. The organization said the number was “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.”