Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Countries worldwide hit records for COVID-19 deaths

Brazilian cemetery workers lower a coffin into a grave.
Workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a grave at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
(Andre Penner / Associated Press)
By MICHELLE R. SMITH
Associated Press
Share

Nations around the world set records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get shots.

Brazil this week became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. India hit a peak of almost 127,000 new cases in 24 hours, and Iran set a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting nearly 22,600 new cases.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to get vaccinated, writing in a tweet: “Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon.”

The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents — milestones that are still far off for many hard-hit countries.

Advertisement

In India, home to 1.4 billion people, only 11 million are fully vaccinated. In Brazil, less than 3% of the country’s 210 million people have received both doses, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

South Korea reported 700 more cases, the highest daily jump since Jan. 5. Health authorities were expected to announce measures to strengthen social distancing following a meeting Friday.

World & Nation

Just 5 states account for nearly half of all new U.S. coronavirus infections

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a site in Philadelphia. Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states, including Pennsylvania — a situation that puts pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

World & Nation

Just 5 states account for nearly half of all new U.S. coronavirus infections

The heavy concentration of new coronavirus cases in just five states is putting pressure on the government to consider adjusting vaccine distribution.

In Thailand, which has reported only 95 deaths during the pandemic, health officials reported the country’s first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain. The news comes at a time when only 1% of the population has been vaccinated and as Thais prepare to celebrate the traditional Songkran New Year’s holiday next week, typically a time of widespread travel.

Advertisement

That Britain variant is more contagious, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it is now the most common variant in the United States, raising concerns it will drive infections and cause more people to get sick.

Michigan has averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day — a number that makes the state second in the nation behind New York. Michigan also has the highest number of new cases per capita, with 1 of every 203 state residents getting diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 31 and April 7, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

California

South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants land in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Hermineh Victoryan, left, receives a Johnson & Johnson inoculation at a vaccination site in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Four million vaccines have been handed out to underserved communities and over 81,000 at this particular site to date. The location is one of seven city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants land in L.A.

While California’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the nationwide count has ‘plateaued at a disturbingly high level.’

In Detroit, which is about 80% Black, officials said they plan to start visiting homes to talk about the importance of protecting themselves from the virus with vaccinations and how to sign up to receive the shots.

Advertisement

“We’re going to knock on every residential door in the city, making sure every Detroiter knows how to make an appointment,” Victoria Kovari, an executive assistant to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, told the Detroit News.

Only 22% of Detroit residents have received at least one vaccine dose compared to 38% for all of Michigan, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Other Midwestern states have seen troubling signs in recent days, including a school district in Iowa where 127 students and five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus or are presumed positive.

World & Nation

England sees 60% drop in coronavirus cases amid vaccinations and lockdown

A man walks past the National Covid Memorial Wall commemorating all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

World & Nation

England sees 60% drop in coronavirus cases amid vaccinations and lockdown

A new study shows that Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts, where the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen to over 2,100 new cases per day, the Massachusetts Public Health Assn. called on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to reinstate public health measures. The group urged Baker to limit indoor dining capacity and other indoor activities, saying the rise in cases and hospitalizations followed Baker’s decision to loosen those restrictions.

“We are currently in a race between the vaccines and the variants,” Carlene Pavlos, the group’s executive director said Thursday. “Without these public health measures, even more innocent lives will be needlessly lost.”

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement