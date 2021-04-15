Blinken makes unannounced stop in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from the country and end America’s longest-running war.

Blinken was meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and civic figures a day after Biden announced that the remaining 2,500 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan would come home by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that led to the U.S. invasion.

His trip also came after NATO immediately followed suit with its own announcement, saying that the alliance’s roughly 7,000 non-U.S. forces in Afghanistan would depart within a few months. The withdrawals would end a foreign military presence that had been a fact of life for a generation of Afghans already reeling from more than 40 years of conflict.

Blinken sought to reassure the Afghan leadership that the withdrawal did not mean an end to the U.S.-Afghan relationship.

“I wanted to demonstrate with my visit the ongoing to commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the people of Afghanistan,” Blinken told Ghani as they met at the presidential palace in Kabul. “The partnership is changing, but the partnership itself is enduring.”

“We respect the decision and are adjusting our priorities,” Ghani told Blinken, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices of U.S. troops.

Blinken arrived in the Afghan capital from Brussels, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III briefed NATO officials on the move and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance would also be leaving.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed warned Wednesday that “problems will be compounded” if the U.S. misses the May 1 deadline for withdrawal set by the Trump administration. The insurgent movement has yet to respond to Biden’s surprise announcement that the pullout would only start on that date.

Biden, Blinken, Austin and Stoltenberg have all sought to put a brave face on the pullout, maintaining that the U.S.- and NATO-led missions to Afghanistan had achieved their goal of decimating Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda network, which launched the Sept. 11 attacks, and clearing the country of terrorist elements that could use Afghan soil to plot similar strikes.

However, that argument has faced pushback from some U.S, lawmakers and human rights advocates who say the withdrawal will result in the loss of freedoms that Afghans enjoyed after the Taliban was ousted from power in late 2001.

Later, in a meeting with Abdullah, Blinken repeated his message, saying that “we have a new chapter, but it is a new chapter that we’re writing together.”

“We are grateful to your people, your country, your administration,” Abdullah said.

Despite billions of U.S. dollars in aid, Afghanistan has a poverty rate of 52%, according to World Bank figures. That means that more than half of Afghanistan’s 36 million people live on less than $1.90 a day. Afghanistan is also considered one of the worst countries in the world to be a woman, according to the Georgetown Institute for Women Peace and Security.

For many Afghans, the past two decades have been disappointing, as corruption has overtaken successive governments and powerful warlords have amassed wealth and heavily armed militias. Many Afghans fear even worse chaos once the U.S. leaves.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are at a stalemate but are supposed to resume later this month in Istanbul.

Under an agreement signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban last year, the U.S. was to have completed its military withdrawal by May 1. Although Biden is blowing through that deadline, angering the Taliban leadership, his plan calls for the pullout to begin May 1. The NATO withdrawal will commence the same day.

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden said in his announcement in Washington on Tuesday, but he added that the U.S. will “not conduct a hasty rush to the exit.”