World & Nation

3 adults shot dead in Austin; no suspect in custody, medical personnel say

A heavily armed officer in camouflage stands outside a shopping center.
Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
(Brontë Wittpenn / Austin American-Statesman)
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — 

Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday, and no suspects were in custody, emergency responders said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it had received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and that no arrests had been made.

She said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults had been fatally shot.

Stedman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed but that emergency personnel responded to an area that included a strip mall that had several retail stores and, behind it, a large apartment complex.

Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting.

“The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles, and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars There were cops coming from everywhere.”

Police said on Twitter they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Images from the scene showed a large presence of emergency responders, including dozens of police cars. There were also several ambulances and two SWAT trucks at the scene, as well as two police helicopters and a drone overhead.

Police said a portion of a nearby highway would be shut down in both directions.

World & Nation

