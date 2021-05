An elevated section of the Mexico City Metro collapsed and sent the train plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 79, city officials said.

Rescue workers were still removing bodies from the scene hours after the collapse, but those efforts were suspended early Tuesday because of safety concerns for those working near the precariously dangling car.

The injured are carried by stretcher after a raised subway track collapsed in Mexico City. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Emergency personnel search for accident survivors after a raised subway track collapsed in Mexico City. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Rescue workers remove a body from a train carriage after an elevated Metro line collapsed in Mexico City. (Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images)

Emergency workers carry an injured person on a stretcher away from the Mexico City Metro overpass collapse scene. (AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial view of subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the Metro line in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

An aerial view of subway cars from a collapsed elevated section of the Metro line in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

