Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack after dog complaint

Shooting suspect Jeffrey Nicholas
Jeffrey Nicholas is suspected of fatally shooting two West Texas sheriff’s deputies and wounding a city employee while they were responding to a dog complaint.
(Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office)
Associated Press
Share
EDEN, Texas —

A man shot two West Texas sheriff’s deputies dead and critically wounded a city employee while they were responding to a complaint about a dog, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspected gunman was taken into custody after Monday night’s attack in Eden, a town of about 1,300 people about 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been booked into Tom Green County Jail in nearby San Angelo with bond set at $4 million and charged with capital murder of a peace officer. No attorney for Nicholas was listed in jail records.

The two Concho County sheriff’s deputies and a city employee arrived at the home shortly after 8:40 p.m., Baker said. While making contact with people at the residence, “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire,” he said.

Advertisement

World & Nation

7 Texas officers fired in death of Black man who was restrained and masked in jail

World & Nation

7 Texas officers fired in death of Black man who was restrained and masked in jail

A sheriff in Texas has fired seven officers involved in the death of Marvin Scott III, who had been arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock, which is about 200 miles northwest of Eden.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “our hearts are broken.”

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement