EU takes step toward letting in COVID-vaccinated visitors, including Americans

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow in visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for a nation to be considered a safe country from which all tourists, inoculated or not, can come. Currently, that list comprises only seven nations.

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain coronavirus outbreaks, but the bloc’s 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on nonessential travel should be eased. Specifically, they say tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in.

The EU “Council will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for those who have been vaccinated, said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said Wigand. The EU’s European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is to give advice on the list.

However, individual EU member nations will continue to have discretion over whether to require proof of a negative coronavirus test, a quarantine period after arrival and other control measures.

EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.