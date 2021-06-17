Full coverage of Juneteenth
There are 14 stories.
Biden signs legislation making June 19, or Juneteenth, the 12th federal holiday. The day commemorates the end of slavery in this country.
Juneteenth 2021: Movies, books, events, and podcasts to try
Juneteenth 2021: This is how Black L.A. is celebrating
After California joined the Union in 1850, slavery continued here. It’s a little-taught fact that makes Juneteenth more relevant to Californians.
Black L.A. reflects on first Juneteenth memories
Juneteenth in Southern California: Celebrate with these arts and culture events
Juneteenth in Southern California: Celebrate with these arts and culture events
From Leimert Park’s annual celebration to Segerstrom’s first year of festivities, commemorations of Juneteenth will feature Black art across the region.
The meaning of Juneteenth is evolving for chef Ray Anthony Barrett after a year of travel and healing.
We couldn’t do much to celebrate Juneteenth 2020. We’re making up for it now. Here’s a list of Juneteenth 2021 events around L.A.
Celebrate Juneteenth with a free virtual event June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m., during which L.A. chefs and restaurateurs will talk about the holiday’s Black foodways as part of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl.
Growing up in Compton, the novelist commemorated dark milestones in Black family history. Now she welcomes Juneteenth as a national holiday for all.
The good, the bad, the Beharie: The actress navigates the line between aspiration and reality in “Miss Juneteenth.”
The political attack on critical race theory is all about avoiding the truth of American history and events like Juneteenth.
The meaning of Juneteenth is evolving for chef Ray Anthony Barrett after a year of travel and healing.
In Los Angeles, the end of slavery was often marked on New Year’s Day, before new arrivals from Texas brought the tradition of a Juneteenth party.