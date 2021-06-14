‘Red Drinks for Juneteenth,’ a free, virtual event from Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

Celebrate Juneteenth with a free virtual event June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m., during which L.A. chefs and restaurateurs will talk about the holiday’s Black foodways as part of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl. Panelists include Kevin Bludso (chef and owner of Bludso’s Bar & Que), John Cleveland (chef and owner of Post & Beam), Kim Prince (chef and owner of Hotville Chicken) and Ray Anthony Barrett (chef and owner of Cinqué). The talk will be moderated by Times staff writer Donovan X. Ramsey, who covers Black life in L.A.

RSVP online to get details on how to view the event.

lafoodbowl.com/2021-event-juneteenth

