World & Nation

‘We’re gonna stay strong’: Floyd family reacts to Chauvin sentence

Philonise Floyd at a news conference
Philonise Floyd speaks after Friday’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed his brother George Floyd.
(Christian Monterrosa / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Some of George Floyd’s family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin’s 22½-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd’s brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

“We’ve suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death,” he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

World & Nation

World & Nation

“I knew my father was saying: ‘You’re good. He’s good. Keep doing what you’re doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,’” he said. “We’re Floyd strong, and we’re gonna stay strong.”

Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said the sentence “shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously.”

“We have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country,” Bridgett said in a statement released Friday.

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn’t harsh enough.

“When you think about George being murdered, in cold blood with a knee on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds execution style in broad daylight, 22½ years is not enough,” Williams said.

“We were served a life sentence,” he said. “We can’t get George back.”

World & Nation

