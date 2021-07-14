Haiti seeks 5 fugitives, including informant for U.S., in assassination investigation

A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The three men are among five fugitives who Haitian police say are armed and dangerous as they continued Wednesday to track down those suspected in the July 7 predawn gun attack at Moise’s private home that killed the president and injured his wife, Martine.

One of the suspects was identified as former Sen. John Joel Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician and opponent of Moise’s Tet Kale party. In a video posted last year on YouTube, Joseph compared Moise to the coronavirus, saying Haitians had died of hunger or been killed amid a spike in violence under his administration.

“Insecurity has infected every single Haitian,” he said.

Advertisement

Police identified the second suspect as Joseph Felix Badio. He previously worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and joined the government’s anti-corruption unit in March 2013. The agency issued a statement saying Badio was fired in May following “serious breaches” of unspecified ethical rules, adding that it filed a complaint against him.

“This villainous act is an affront to our democracy,” the anti-corruption unit said in a statement Tuesday. “The authors, co-authors, accomplices must be hunted down, investigated and punished with the utmost rigor.”

World & Nation Gangs add to Haiti’s post-assassination chaos The escalation of gang violence in Haiti threatens to complicate efforts to recover from last week’s brazen slaying of President Jovenel Moise.

The third suspect was identified as Rodolphe Jaar. He was born in Haiti, speaks English and has a college degree in business administration, according to court records. He is not a U.S. citizen.

Jaar uses the alias Whiskey and in 2013 was indicted in U.S. federal court in South Florida on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela through Haiti to the U.S. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, according to court records.

At his 2015 sentencing hearing, Jaar’s attorney told the court that Jaar had been a confidential source for the U.S. government for several years before his indictment. He also agreed to cooperate with federal authorities and asked for a lighter sentence, saying he had a wife, 1-year-old child and elderly parents.

In June 2000, Jaar filed a civil suit against the U.S. government seeking the return of a “large amount” of cash taken from him along with his passport and tourist visa when he was stopped in a rental car by customs agents. He was not arrested at the time, but Jaar said he learned he was under investigation for money-laundering.

Opinion Opinion: Haiti before and after Moise If the international community insists on supporting men connected to Jovenel Moise, there will be no free and fair elections in a nation devastated by corruption and poverty.

Advertisement

The government later returned his property and did not file charges. Jaar, who dropped the lawsuit, described himself in court papers as the owner of a successful import business in Haiti. He said his family has operated the enterprise since 1944.

Authorities in Haiti are investigating Moise’s killing with help from Colombia’s government, which has said that 23 of 26 former Colombian soldiers suspected in the slaying have been arrested and remain detained in Haiti. Leon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, said three Haitians also have been arrested and at least three suspects killed.

The detained Haitians have been identified as James Solages, Joseph Vincent and Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

Police say Sanon flew to Haiti in June aboard a private jet with several of the alleged gunmen. The 62-year-old is a Haitian physician, church pastor and Florida businessman who once expressed a desire to lead Haiti in a YouTube video and has denounced the country’s leaders as corrupt.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Charles said that Sanon was working with those who plotted the assassination and that Moise’s killers were protecting him. He said officers who raided Sanon’s house in Haiti found a hat with a DEA logo, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence.

A business associate and a pastor in Florida who knew Sanon told the Associated Press that the suspect was religious and that they did not believe he would be involved in violence. The associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said he believes Sanon was duped, describing him as “completely gullible.”

The associated added that Sanon had said he was approached by people claiming to represent the U.S. State and Justice departments who wanted to install him as Haiti’s president. He said the plan was only for Moise to be arrested, and Sanon would not have participated if he knew Moise would be killed.