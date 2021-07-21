Visiting the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre or a Paris cinema? Have your COVID pass ready

Visitors now need a special COVID pass to go up the Eiffel Tower, to visit the Louvre or other museums and to see a movie in France — the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in infections by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

To get the pass, people must show they are fully vaccinated, or have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection. The requirement went into effect Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites following a government decree.

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get COVID-19 shots. The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill Wednesday.

It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters planned a demonstration Wednesday. A previous protest drew criticism for drawing comparisons between vaccination requirements and Nazi policies toward Jews.

France’s daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the last two weeks, and some regions are reimposing coronavirus restrictions. The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.