U.S. warns of credible threat at Kabul airport

A Marine checks an Afghan woman as she goes through the evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
A Marine checks an Afghan woman as she goes through the evacuation control center on Saturday at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
(Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps)
By Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan — 

The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat.

The warning early Sunday morning says U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to Hamid Karzai International Airport and avoid all airport gates. It specifically noted the south gate (Airport Circle), the new Ministry of the Interior and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.

A suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

