Key defendant in Paris attacks trial says assault that killed 130 was ‘nothing personal’

The key defendant in the trial of 20 alleged participants in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks said Wednesday that the assault by Islamic State was about attacking France and that the deaths of 130 people was “nothing personal.”

Wearing all black and declining to remove his black mask, Salah Abdeslam was the last of the 14 defendants present in the custom-built courtroom to speak. Six of the 20 defendants are being tried in absentia.

Nine Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, beginning at the national soccer stadium and ending with a bloodbath inside the Bataclan concert hall. It was the deadliest violence to hit France since World War II and among the worst terror attacks to hit the West.

Abdeslam is the only survivor of that cell, most of whose members were French or Belgian. He fled the city after discarding his malfunctioning suicide vest. The two people he allegedly called upon to drive through the night from Brussels to Paris and pick him up are among the 20 men on trial.

Advertisement

Abdeslam said the attack was revenge for French airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.

“We fought France, we attacked France, we targeted the civilian population. It was nothing personal against them,” Abdeslam said. “I know my statement may be shocking, but it is not to dig the knife deeper in the wound but to be sincere toward those who are suffering immeasurable grief.”

The same network struck the Brussels airport and subway system in March 2016, killing 32 people. Mohammed Abrini, also on trial in Paris, left the French capital the night before the November attack but took part in the Brussels attack. He described his role Wednesday.

“In this evil that happened in France, I am neither the commander nor the architect. I provided no logistical or financial help,” Abrini said.