Trial begins of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130

In a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday began the trial of 20 men accused in Islamic State’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

The defendants were taken one by one into a glass-enclosed box at the side of the courtroom, surrounded by armed officers.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015. Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn the dead packed the rooms, which were designed to hold 1,800 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers.

Salah Abdeslam, whose brother was among the suicide bombers that night, is the key defendant. Abdeslam, suspected of being the lone survivor of the extremist cell that mounted the attacks, appeared wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, his long hair tied back.

Advertisement

He was first asked to identify himself and, after he intoned a prayer, was asked to state his profession. He declared that he was “a fighter for Islamic State.”

The presiding judge, Jean-Louis Peries, acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances of the events of Nov. 13, 2015, and the nine-month trial now underway.

“The events that we are about to decide are inscribed in their historic intensity as among the international and national events of this century,” he said.

The trial started nearly an hour later than planned. No reason for the delay was immediately given.

Abdeslam is the only one charged with murder. The same Islamic State network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing an additional 32 people.

Dominique Kielemoes, whose son bled to death at one of the cafes that night, said the month dedicated to victims’ testimonies at the trial would be crucial for both their own healing and that of the nation.

Advertisement

“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people. But it wasn’t a mass — these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations, and that we need to talk about at the trial. It’s important.” she said.

Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia.

Abdeslam, who allegedly abandoned his rental car in northern Paris and discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels, has refused to speak with investigators. But authorities believe he holds the answers to many of the remaining questions about the attack and the people who planned it, both in Europe and abroad.

The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palace of Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want with a 30-minute delay.

The trial is scheduled to last nine months. The month of September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims’ testimony. From November to December, officials will testify, as will relatives of the attackers.

The attacks transformed France, which declared a state of emergency that night and now has armed officers constantly patrolling public spaces. And it changed forever the lives of all those who suffered losses or bore witness to the violence that night.

Advertisement

“Our ability to be carefree is gone,” Kielemoes said. “The desire to go out, travel — all of that’s gone. Even if we still do a number of things, our appetite for life has disappeared.”

For Jean-Luc Wertenschlag, who lives above the cafe where her son died and who rushed downstairs soon after the first gunshots to try to save lives, it has even changed the way he moves around the city where he was born and raised. He never leaves home without the first aid gear he lacked that night, when he ripped off his shirt to stanch a victim’s bleeding.

“What we did that evening with other people, to provide assistance to the people wounded during the attack, was a way to stand against what these monsters had tried to do to us,” he said.

Advertisement

Among those scheduled to testify is then-President Francois Hollande, who was at the Stade de France at the moment it was attacked and who gave the final order to police special forces to storm the Bataclan.

Hollande said Wednesday he would speak “not for the sake of French politics, but for the victims of the attacks.” He said he keenly felt the weight of responsibility that night and for days and weeks in the aftermath of the attack.

“When the cameras are turned off, you go back to the solitude of the Elysee [presidential palace],” Hollande told France-Info. “You ask, ‘What can I do? ... Is what just happened going to change society?’”

None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast to the public, but they will be recorded for archival purposes. Video recording has been allowed for only a handful of cases in France considered to be of historical value, including last year’s trial for the 2015 terror attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a kosher supermarket.