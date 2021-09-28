Fumio Kishida, Japan’s former top diplomat, set to become prime minister

Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party’s leadership election and is set to become the country’s next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, in the first round.

Kishida has support from party heavyweights. But he needs to change the party’s high-handed reputation, worsened by Suga, who angered the public over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics in Tokyo this past summer.

The long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party desperately needs to turn around plunging public support ahead of lower house elections coming within two months, observers say.

Wednesday’s vote included only LDP members of parliament and grassroots members. At a Tokyo hotel, lawmakers cast their votes one by one in a ballot box on stage when their names were called.

Overall, little change is expected in key diplomatic and security policies under the new leader, said Yu Uchiyama, a political science professor at the University of Tokyo.

All of the candidates to succeed Suga supported close Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with like-minded democracies in Asia and Europe, in part to counter China’s growing influence.