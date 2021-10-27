Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump post ignited hate during Floyd protests

Burning protest sign
A sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns after supporters of then-President Trump held marches in Washington in November 2020.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By AMANDA SEITZ
Associated Press
Share
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 

The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

It had been three days since George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident, was murdered by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. Protests had erupted in Minnesota’s largest city and would soon spread to the rest of the U.S.

But it wasn’t until after Trump posted about Floyd’s death that reports of violence and hate speech increased “rapidly” on Facebook across the country, an internal company analysis of Trump’s post reveals.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I won’t let that happen,” Trump wrote at 9:53 a.m. May 28, 2020, on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts the shooting starts!”

Advertisement

The former president has since been suspended from both Twitter and Facebook.

Leaked Facebook documents provide a first-hand look at how Trump’s social media posts ignited more anger in a deeply divided country that was eventually lit “on fire” with reports of hate speech and violence across the platform. Facebook’s own internal automated controls, meant to catch posts that violate rules, predicted with almost 90% certainty that Trump’s message broke the company’s rules against inciting violence.

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Haugen plans to answer questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

World & Nation

Facebook whistleblower says the platform is making online hate worse

Former Facebook manager Frances Haugen tells British lawmakers that the company’s algorithms help push people toward extreme views.

But the tech giant didn’t take any action on Trump’s message.

Offline, the next day, protests — some of which turned violent — engulfed nearly every U.S. city, big and small.

“When people look back at the role Facebook played, they won’t say Facebook caused it, but Facebook was certainly the megaphone,” said Lainer Holt, a communications professor at Ohio State University. “I don’t think there’s any way they can get out of saying that they exacerbated the situation.”

Social media rival Twitter, meanwhile, responded quickly at the time by covering Trump’s tweet with a warning and prohibiting users from sharing it any further.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. New internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provide a rare glimpse into how the company, after years under the microscope for the policing of its platform, appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Business

Facebook faced its own insurrection amid Capitol riot

New internal documents provide a rare glimpse into how Facebook appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot.

Facebook’s internal discussions were revealed in disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen’s legal counsel. The redacted versions received by Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including the Associated Press. The Los Angeles Times is not a member of the consortium.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump was one of many high-profile users, including politicians and celebrities, exempted from some or all of the company’s normal enforcement policies.

Hate speech and violence reports had been mostly limited to the Minneapolis region after Floyd’s death, the documents reveal.

“However, after Trump’s post on May 28, situations really escalated across the country,” according to the memo, published June 5, 2020.

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, protesters against vaccine and mask mandates demonstrate near the state capitol, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Last spring, as false claims about vaccine safety threatened to undermine the world's response to COVID-19, researchers at Facebook wrote that they could reduce vaccine misinformation by tweaking how vaccine posts show up on users' newsfeeds, or by turning off comments entirely. Yet despite internal documents showing these changes worked, Facebook was slow to take action. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

World & Nation

As anti-vaccine comments began proliferating, Facebook froze

Despite having found ways to reduce COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on its platform, Facebook delayed acting on suggestions from its own researchers.

The internal analysis shows a fivefold increase in violence reports on Facebook, while complaints of hate speech tripled in the days following Trump’s post. Reports of false news on the platform doubled. Re-shares of Trump’s message generated a “substantial amount of hateful and violent comments,” many of which Facebook worked to remove. Some of those comments included calls to “start shooting these thugs” and “f— the white.”

By June 2, “we can see clearly that the entire country was basically ‘on fire,’” a Facebook employee wrote of the increase in hate speech and violence reports in the June 5 memo.

Facebook says it’s impossible to separate how many of the hate speech reports were driven by Trump’s post itself or the controversy over Floyd’s death.

“This spike in user reports resulted from a critical moment in history for the racial justice movement — not from a single Donald Trump post about it,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “Facebook often reflects what’s happening in society and the only way to prevent spikes in user reports during these moments is to not allow them to be discussed on our platform at all, which is something we would never do.”

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or National Volunteer Organization cast shadows in Bangalore, India. Internal company documents from the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen show that in some of the world's most volatile regions, terrorist content and hate speech proliferate because the company remains short on moderators who speak local languages and understand cultural contexts. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

World & Nation

Facebook’s language gaps let through hate-filled posts while blocking inoffensive content

Internal Facebook documents acknowledge that the company often does a poor job of monitoring content because of its own linguistic shortcomings.

But the internal findings also raise questions about public statements that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made last year as he defended his decision to leave Trump’s post untouched.

On May 29, for example, Zuckerberg said the company looked closely to see if Trump’s words broke any of its policies and concluded that they did not. Zuckerberg also said he left the post up because it warned people of Trump’s plan to deploy troops.

“I know many people are upset that we’ve left the President’s posts up, but our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook account the night of May 29, as protests erupted around the country.

Yet Facebook’s own automated enforcement controls determined that the post likely did break the rules.

“Our violence and incitement classifier was almost 90% certain that this [Trump] post violated Facebook’s ... policy,” the June 5 analysis reads.

That also contradicts conversations Zuckerberg had with civil rights leaders last year to quell concerns that Trump’s post was a specific threat to Black people protesting Floyd’s death, said Rashad Robinson, the president of Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy group. The group spearheaded a boycott of Facebook in the weeks following Trump’s post.

“To be clear, I had a direct argument with Zuckerberg days after that post where he gaslit me and he specifically pushed back on any notion that this violated their rules,” Robinson said in an interview with the AP last week.

To curb Trump’s ability to stoke hateful reactions on its platform, Facebook employees suggested last year that the company limit re-shares on similar posts that might violate Facebook’s rules in the future.

A woman stands beside a sign about hiring domestic helpers for the Mideast outside an office in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Philippines, a leading source of global labor, has fought with alarm the spike in the number of Facebook pages, which have been used for illegal job recruitment and human trafficking in the last two years. Facebook suggested a pilot program to begin in 2021 that targeted Filipinas with pop-up messages and banner ads warning them about the dangers working overseas can pose. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

World & Nation

Apple threatened to ban Facebook over concerns it facilitated buying, trading maids

Apple threatened to pull Facebook from its app store in 2019 over concerns that the platform was being used to trade and sell maids in the Mideast.

But Trump continued to use his Facebook account, which more than 32 million follow, to fire up his supporters throughout much of the remainder of his presidency. In the days leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump regularly promoted false claims that widespread voter fraud caused him to lose the election.

It wasn’t until after the riot, and as Trump was on his way out of the White House, that Facebook pulled him off the platform in January, announcing that his account would be suspended until at least 2023.

There’s a reason Facebook waited so long to take any action, said Jennifer Mercieca, a professor at Texas A&M University who closely studied Trump’s rhetoric.

“Facebook really benefited from Trump and Trump’s ability to draw attention and engagement through outrage,” Mercieca said. “They wanted Trump to keep going on.”

World & NationTechnology

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement