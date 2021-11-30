Student arrested in shooting that left 3 dead and 8 wounded at Michigan school

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher, authorities said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and that the six others were in stable condition. He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Authorities say they received a flood of 911 calls shortly before 1 p.m. about an attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

McCabe said deputies took the shooting suspect — a 15-year-old sophomore — into custody without incident within five minutes of arriving at the school. He said the suspect’s parents visited him where he’s being held and advised their son not to talk to investigators, as is his right.

He said as far as he knows, the suspect had no prior run-ins with law enforcement.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or the victims.

Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, said he didn’t yet know the victims’ names or whether their families had been contacted.

“I’m shocked. It’s devastating,” the shaken superintendent told reporters.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

Isabel Flores told WJBK-TV that she and other students heard gunshots and saw another student bleeding from the face.

(Associated Press)

They then ran from the area through the rear of the school, said Isabel, a 15-year-old ninth-grader.

McCabe said investigators would be looking through social media posts for any evidence of a possible motive.

Robin Redding said her son, Treshan Bryant, is a 12th-grader at the school but stayed home on Tuesday. She said he had heard about threats of a shooting at the school.

“This couldn’t be just random,” she said.

Redding didn’t provide specifics about what her son had heard, but she expressed concern with school safety in general.

“Kids just, like they’re just mad at each other at this school,” she said.

Bryant said he texted several younger cousins in the morning and they said they didn’t want to go to school, and he got a bad feeling. He asked his mom if he could do his assignments online.

Bryant said he had heard vague threats “for a long time now” about plans for a shooting at the school.

“You’re not supposed to play about that,” he said of the threats. “This is real life.”

Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was one of several elected officials who expressed condolences to the victims.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.”