Japan suspends new reservations on incoming flights out of concern over Omicron variant

Japan continued its aggressive stance against the new Omicron coronavirus variant Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already-strict border controls.

The transportation ministry said the request was an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new Omicron variant. The move by the world’s third-largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies in the region. It comes as scientists work frantically to determine just how threatening Omicron is.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights may be canceled if there are insufficient passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia, and its huge importance economically means that its actions could have a wider effect. Transit flights won’t be affected.

The decision comes as Japan confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant, in a person who arrived from Peru, one day after health authorities reported the first case, which was in a Namibian diplomat.

Advertisement

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people more seriously ill or whether it can thwart COVID-19 vaccines.

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday, until the end of the year. The government is also requiring Japanese citizens and foreigners with residency permits to quarantine for up to 14 days upon arrival in the country.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the Omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

Japan on Wednesday started offering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers amid growing concerns over the new variant. Japan’s initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February, and some medical workers who received shots more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible new wave of infections.

A group of nurses and doctors received booster shots at the Tokyo Medical Center.

“It’s an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of safety,” said hospital chief Kazuhiro Araki.

Even though the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant is still being examined, booster shots are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other strains of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant, which put heavy pressure on Japan’s healthcare systems this summer.

Those who received their second shot eight months ago are eligible for a third shot to prevent breakthrough infections. That could be shortened to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said.

Japan’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start but surged from late May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated — a main reason experts cite for Japan’s steady slowing of infections since September.