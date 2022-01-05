Chicago cancels classes after teachers back remote learning amid COVID-19 surge

Leaders of Chicago Public Schools have canceled Wednesday’s classes after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Administrators of the Chicago school system have rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying it was disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. But the teachers union argued that the district’s safety protocols were lacking and that both teachers and students were vulnerable.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s action, approved by 73% of members, called for remote instruction until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district. Union members were instructed to try to log into teaching systems Wednesday, even though the district said there would be no instruction and didn’t distribute devices to students ahead of the union votes, which were announced just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety,” the union said in a statement.

However, district officials blamed the union for the late cancellation, saying despite safety measures, including a high teacher vaccination rate, “our teachers are not willing to report to work.”

“We are deeply concerned about this decision but even more concerned about its impact on the health, safety, and well-being of our students and families,” the district said in a statement.

The status of instruction for the rest of the week remains in limbo, with district leaders saying that a plan to “continue student learning” would come later Wednesday. School officials deemed the union action a “work stoppage” and said those who did not report to schools Wednesday would not be compensated. During a similar debate last year, the district punished teachers who did not come to schools.

Contentious issues in the roughly 350,000-student district include metrics that would trigger school closures. The district proposed guidelines for individual school closures, saying that safety measures such as mask mandates, the availability of vaccines and improved ventilation make schools among the safest places for kids to be. But the union has proposed metrics for a districtwide closure, citing risks to students and teachers.

Students returned to class Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open.

While the union has characterized their action as a way to get better safety protocols in schools, district leaders called it an “illegal work stoppage.” A fierce battle in January of last year over similar issues caused a bumpy start to the district’s return to in-person instruction after its initial switch to remote learning in March 2020.

Schools chief Pedro Martinez said buildings would remain open for administrators, staff and “essential services” but not instruction. Families served by the district are largely low-income and Black or Latino. District officials said schools would offer food service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and COVID-19 testing would continue as scheduled, but afterschool activities would be canceled. The district also provided a list of city sites with available daycare.

In response to union concerns, the district said it had provided 200,000 KN95 masks to teachers; would allow schools to bring back daily health screening questions for students and building visitors, which were required last academic year; and would spell out metrics for closing individual schools. For instance, the district said it would switch to remote learning at an elementary school if 50% of its classrooms had more than 50% of its students instructed to isolate or quarantine.

The union, with roughly 25,000 members, had sought the same metrics to close schools from an agreement last year, which expired before the new school year started. That includes a districtwide two-week pause on in-person learning if the citywide coronavirus test positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days, for instance.

Union leaders said that more safety protocols were needed and that the COVID-19 surge was causing staffing shortages. The district said that about 82% of its roughly 21,600 teachers reported to work Monday, which was lower than usual, but that classes were covered by substitute teachers and other staff.

District officials said student attendance for the week was not yet available.

About 100,000 students and 91% of its more than 47,000 staff in the district are vaccinated, according to the district.