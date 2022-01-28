Advertisement
Willow the first cat joins the White House menagerie

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.

Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray-and-white farm cat from Pennsylvania. Jill Biden posted photos of the first cat on Twitter on Friday, saying: “Meet Willow!”

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.

Jill Biden had said after her husband was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but an actual arrival has been delayed. Last month, the White House said the cat would come in January.

The first lady named the new addition after her hometown of Willow Grove, Penn.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after jumping onstage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said.

President Benjamin Harrison's son Russell Harrison had a pet goat named Old Whiskers.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said.

The White House hasn’t had a feline resident since India, President George W. Bush’s cat. Before that, President Clinton and his family had Socks.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy that the president introduced in December as a birthday gift from his brother James and his wife, Sara.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander.

FILE- In this March 19, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton's cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington. Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

But Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents. The White House had said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at age 13.

