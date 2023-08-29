Sarah Jessica Parker adopts Carrie Bradshaw’s cat from the ‘And Just Like That...’ set

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on “And Just Like That ...,” holds her new kitty.

This can’t be the first shoe Sarah Jessica Parker has brought home from work.

The “And Just Like That…” star said Tuesday on Instagram that Carrie Bradshaw’s kitty has found his forever home in Manhattan with Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, at their West Village abode.

The “Sex and the City” icon officially adopted the kitten featured in Max’s spinoff “AJLT.” On the show, the feline is named Shoe — both because he likes to nestle inside the famed sex writer’s Manolo Blahniks and just in case she wants to “shoo” him away from her beloved designer heels.

“His off-camera name is Lotus,” Parker wrote alongside an Instagram shot of the kitty. “He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the [Connecticut Humane Society.] Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is. X, SJ”

The shelter also shared the big news on its Facebook page.

“Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they’re here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with [Sarah Jessica Parker] in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he’s decided to stay on the show!,” the Connecticut Humane Society wrote.

In “And Just Like That...,” Parker’s Carrie adopted Shoe after Miranda’s love interest, Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramírez), briefly takes a hiatus from comedy to work for a veterinarian and brings the kitty back to Bradshaw’s apartment, where Diaz is staying.

Hopefully, Bradshaw will take to caring for Shoe better than she cared for Aidan’s dog Pete, whom she lost on a “Sex and the City” walk while having an affair with her then-ex-boyfriend, Mr. Big.

“And Just Like That…” was recently renewed for a third season on Max ahead of the series’ Season 2 finale, which premiered last Thursday.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three,” series showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, remarked on the program’s sustained popularity.

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, ‘And Just Like That…’ ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date,” she said in a statement.