Hong Kong orders mandatory coronavirus testing of its entire population

Residents lining up under their umbrellas for coronavirus tests
Residents line up in rainy weather Tuesday for coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site in Hong Kong.
(Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
By ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG — 

Hong Kong will test its entire population for the coronavirus in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a news conference Tuesday.

Lam said that testing capacity would be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the rising number of cases threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 coronavirus cases and 145 COVID-19 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain Hong Kong’s outbreak.

Lam also said the city’s isolation facilities were “severely inadequate” and that it was “working very hard with the full support of the central authorities” to build more facilities.

Current social-distancing measures, such as a ban on dining at restaurants after 6 p.m., will be extended until April 20.

“This is not good news to the sectors affected, but really at this stage of the pandemic we have no choice but to take these measures,” Lam said.

She said the city hoped to boost its vaccination rate to 90% by early March.

