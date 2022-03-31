U.S. Navy plane crashes in waters off Maryland and Virginia, killing one

A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one person, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, told the Associated Press that the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Va., when it went down around 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, Myers said.

The U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, an advanced tactical airborne early-warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Advertisement

Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, told the Associated Press that the department and other agencies were on the scene after the plane went down in Chincoteague Bay, near the community of Stockton, Md.

He said waters in the bay were relatively calm as divers helped rescue two people from the plane. They were taken to a hospital, but Whittington had no further information on their condition.

“One person was stuck in the plane,’' Whittington said, adding crews were working to remove the third person.

The identities of the three were not immediately released.

Whittington said emergency responders were staged at a George Island Landing, an area just on the Maryland side of the border with Virginia, on the west side of Chincoteague Bay. The Eastern Shore location is about 150 miles east-southeast of Washington, D.C.