Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Police have released the name of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Brandon Keith Ned, 42, of Dallas, was killed in a Monday morning gunfight with Duncanville police at the Duncanville Fieldhouse in southwest Dallas County, according to a police statement released Tuesday. The police said no other information would be released at this time, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

No children, staff or police were injured in the incident.

On Monday, police said a man brandishing a handgun entered the fieldhouse lobby, where he fired a shot, then tried to enter a classroom containing children. Finding the door locked, he fired a shot at the door and went to the gym, where other children were present. Officers arrived two minutes after receiving the report and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire, police said.