More human remains, third set since early May, found at Lake Mead

A boat sticks straight up in a lake bed where water levels have receded
A boat that sank in Lake Mead is left embedded in the dry lake bed.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Human remains were found and recovered Monday at a beach on Lake Mead, the National Park Service said.

Around 4:30 p.m., rangers received reports of remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

Park rangers set up a perimeter, and the remains were recovered. The Clark County, Nev., medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the park service said.

Additional details, including how long the remains may have been at the beach before being discovered, were not available Tuesday evening.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area has no new comments on the incident at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the park service said in an email to The Times.

Monday’s discovery comes a few months after receding water levels at the nation’s largest reservoir uncovered two sets of remains from decades ago.

Skeletal remains found in a barrel in early May likely belonged to a gunshot victim killed in the 1970s or 1980s, officials said.

Six days later, another set of remains was found at Callville Bay.

Authorities were confident that due to the region’s extreme drought and Lake Mead’s dropping water levels, more remains would be found.

In addition to human remains, the receding waters have revealed watercraft, including a World War II-era boat that had been put into service at the lake before sinking.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

