More human remains found in Lake Mead, which continues to recede amid drought

More human remains have been found in Lake Mead as the lake continues to recede amid drought conditions.

Human skeletal remains were found Saturday at Callville Bay in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, according to reports from local station KLAS-TV. National Park Service rangers responded to the scene, and the Clark County Medical Examiner is trying to determine the cause of death.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the KLAS-TV report.

The discovery comes a week after boaters found buried in mud a barrel containing skeletal remains. Police said the remains are likely those of a gunshot victim. Based on personal items found in the barrel, police think it has been at the bottom of the lake since the 1980s.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they feared finding more human remains as the lake continues to recede.

The lake — which serves more than 25 million people across California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico — is at a historical low level, depleted by rising temperatures and drought.