California

More human remains found in Lake Mead, which continues to recede amid drought

A boat in a lake
The water level at Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River, is at its lowest point since it was filled in the 1930s.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Marissa EvansStaff Writer 
More human remains have been found in Lake Mead as the lake continues to recede amid drought conditions.

Human skeletal remains were found Saturday at Callville Bay in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, according to reports from local station KLAS-TV. National Park Service rangers responded to the scene, and the Clark County Medical Examiner is trying to determine the cause of death.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the KLAS-TV report.

The discovery comes a week after boaters found buried in mud a barrel containing skeletal remains. Police said the remains are likely those of a gunshot victim. Based on personal items found in the barrel, police think it has been at the bottom of the lake since the 1980s.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they feared finding more human remains as the lake continues to recede.

Human remains were found inside a barrel submerged in mud at Lake Mead due to a historic drought in the state of Nevada.

The lake — which serves more than 25 million people across California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico — is at a historical low level, depleted by rising temperatures and drought.

California
Marissa Evans

Marissa Evans covers healthcare and communities of color in California for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2021, she worked for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. She also previously reported for the Texas Tribune, CQ Roll Call and Kaiser Health News. Evans graduated from Marquette University with a degree in journalism.

