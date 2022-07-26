Father arrested in death of 5-year-old son found unconscious in East Hollywood home

A Los Angeles man was arrested in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, whom officers found unconscious in a bathtub, police said Tuesday.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police will present the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Wednesday for consideration of filing criminal charges.

The LAPD received a call Monday about 2:20 p.m. reporting an unconscious child who wasn’t breathing in a residence in the 4000 block of Marathon Street in East Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers noticed blood and vomit in the bedroom and bathroom of the home. They then found the child, tried to give first aid and alerted emergency responders.

Paramedics arrived and took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Abused Child Section of the LAPD investigated the incident and identified Reyes as the suspect, police said. The investigation is continuing.