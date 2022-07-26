Advertisement
Murkowski says she has tested positive for the coronavirus

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska — 

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

She made the announcement on social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The statement did not specify the timing of the test. Her campaign posted photos of events that Murkowski participated in Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks.

“I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” Murkowski’s statement said.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson in Murkowski’s Senate office, said by email that Murkowski is “vaccinated and boosted.” Borger said she had nothing more to share beyond the social media post.

Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.

Shea Siegert, a spokesperson for Murkowski’s campaign, by email noted the events Murkowski participated in on Friday and Saturday: a campaign office opening and parade, respectively. “The campaign is reaching out to anyone who may have been at these events to notify them,” Siegert said.

Siegert called Murkowski’s positive test “a minor setback for the campaign, and we look forward to getting Lisa back on the campaign trail as soon as she is recovered and safely able to do so.” No campaign staff have tested positive, “and we will continue to monitor this,” Siegert said.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, also announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a statement online that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

