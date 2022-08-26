Advertisement
World & Nation

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they copied its COVID-19 vaccine technology

COVID shot being administered
Moderna has accused Pfizer and BioNTech of copying its technology to make their COVID-19 vaccine.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)
By TOM MURPHY
Associated Press
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing the two partner companies — Moderna’s main competitors in the COVID-19 vaccine arena — of copying its technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court.

A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company had not been served with a copy of the litigation.

Moderna and Pfizer’s two-shot vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight the coronavirus.

The mRNA vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus. That code, the mRNA, is encased in a little ball of fat, and instructs the body’s cells to make some harmless spike copies that train the immune system to recognize the real virus.

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a prepared statement that his company pioneered that technology and invested billions of dollars in creating it.

The company said it believes its rivals’ vaccine infringes on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016.

