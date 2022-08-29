Protesters storm Iraq’s government palace after Shiite cleric says he’ll retire

A hugely influential Shiite cleric announced that he would resign from Iraqi politics Monday, after which his angry followers stormed the government palace, sparking fears that deadly violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years.

Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed Shiite rivals to form a consensus government.

In July, his supporters broke into the parliament to deter Sadr’s rivals from forming a government and have been staging a sit-in outside the building for more than four weeks. His bloc has also resigned from parliament.

This is not the first time Sadr, who has called for early elections and the dissolution of parliament, has announced his retirement from politics — and many dismissed the latest move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate. The cleric has used the tactic on previous occasions when political developments did not go his way.

But many are concerned that it’s a risky gambit and are worried how it will affect Iraq’s fragile political climate.

On Monday, hundreds of his supporters pulled down the cement barriers outside the Republican Palace with ropes and breached the palace gates. Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Iraq’s military swiftly announced a citywide curfew in the hopes of calming rising tensions and heading off the possibility of clashes. It called on the cleric’s supporters to withdraw immediately from the heavily fortified government zone and to practice self-restraint “to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood,” according to a statement.

“The security forces affirm their responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, public and private properties,” the statement said.

Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics in a tweet, and ordered the closure of his party offices. Religious and cultural institutions will remain open.

Sadr’s statement Monday appeared to be a reaction to the retirement of Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim Haeri, who counts many of Sadr’s supporters as followers. The previous day, Haeri announced that he would be stepping down as a religious authority and called on his followers to support Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not the Shiite spiritual center in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf.

The move was a blow to Sadr. In his statement, he said Haeri’s stepping down “was not out of his own volition.”