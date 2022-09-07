Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has a long criminal record

One of the alleged attackers in the mass stabbing that killed 10 people in Canada has a long criminal history, with 59 convictions, according to parole documents.

Myles Sanderson, 32, had been serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was released on parole. Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said he has been told by the parole board that there would be an investigation into its assessment of Sanderson.

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here.”

Many of Sanderson’s past crimes happened when he was intoxicated, and he told parole officials that substance abuse drove him out of his mind. He had been sought for a parole violation since May.

Many residents of the Indigenous community where Sanderson lived part of the time and where the rampage took place cited rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve that they linked to repeated failures by the government over many years.

“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister Gloria Lydia Burns was killed in the weekend attacks. “We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done.”

Sanderson and his brother Damien are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the attacks, which spread across the rural reserve and into the nearby town of Regina. Damien Sanderson’s body was found Monday near the attack locations, and police are investigating whether his brother killed him.

The James Smith Cree Nation reserve, with a population of about 1,900, gets its name from its chief, who signed an agreement over lands with the Canadian government and other tribes in 1876, according to its website. More tribal members live off the reserve, for about 3,400 members total.

Like many Canadian Indigenous communities, it has been scarred by a dark history.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 native children in Canada were ripped from their families and placed in government-funded Christian residential boarding schools. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

Indigenous leaders blame the legacy of abuse and isolation at those schools as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction now on Canadian reservations.

The parole board cited the intergenerational impacts of residential schools, saying it may have contributed to Myles Sanderson’s criminal past. It wasn’t clear, though, whether the brothers or family members attended the schools.

Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse and led to a “cycle of substance abuse, seeking out negative peers and violent behavior,” the parole documents said. He lived between his father’s home in a city and grandparents’ house on a reserve. There was violence and abuse in both households, it said.

Sanderson started drinking and smoking marijuana at around age 12 to cope with problems, the document said. Cocaine followed soon after.

Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson are alleged to have killed 10 people by stabbing in Canada’s Saskatchewan province. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Parole documents said he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home in July 2017 while she was with friends, punched a hole in the door of a bathroom while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a cement block at a vehicle parked outside.

He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ home, documents said.

That November, he threatened an accomplice into robbing a fast-food restaurant by hitting him in the head with a firearm and stomping on his head. He then stood watch during the robbery.

In April 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious.

He got into trouble twice in prison for having contraband before he was let out in August 2021 on statutory release. But he got into trouble that year and had his release changed for failing to be honest with his parole supervisor about continuing what he acknowledged was a “rocky” relationship with his common-law spouse.

Sanderson said his childhood “normalized substance abuse and violence.”

But he said he had “stayed sober, found employment assisting an Elder, arranged for a therapist to deal with domestic violence and other issues.”

In February, the parole board canceled the suspensions, while adding conditions to limit and monitor his contact with his common-law spouse and children.

Parole documents also stated that he should not enter into relationships with women — either intimate or platonic — unless he had prior written permission from his parole officer.

After his release from prison last year was revoked because he failed to communicate with his parole supervisor, the parole board decided only to reprimand him.

“It is the board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release,” it said.

In May, a Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued for Sanderson, warning that he was unlawfully at large.

Sharna Sugarman, who is organizing a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board’s decision to release him and why Myles Sanderson was still on the loose so many months after he was deemed “unlawfully at large.”

“That’s just egregious to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who worked in the community in 2010 and 2011 and counted Gloria Lydia Burns as one of her clients. “If they claim that they’ve been looking for him, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”

Mendicino, Canada’s public safety minister, said he wants “to know if any mistakes were made during the [parole] process.”

“It has to be an independent review,” he said.