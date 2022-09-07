Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has a long criminal record

Armored Canadian police vehicle driving past roadblock
An armored Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle drives past a police roadblock on the James Smith Cree Nation reservation in Saskatchewan.
(Heywood Yu / Canadian Press)
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
Associated Press
Share
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Canada — 

One of the alleged attackers in the mass stabbing that killed 10 people in Canada has a long criminal history, with 59 convictions, according to parole documents.

Myles Sanderson, 32, had been serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was released on parole. Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said he has been told by the parole board that there would be an investigation into its assessment of Sanderson.

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here.”

Many of Sanderson’s past crimes happened when he was intoxicated, and he told parole officials that substance abuse drove him out of his mind. He had been sought for a parole violation since May.

Many residents of the Indigenous community where Sanderson lived part of the time and where the rampage took place cited rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve that they linked to repeated failures by the government over many years.

Advertisement

“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister Gloria Lydia Burns was killed in the weekend attacks. “We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done.”

FILE - This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson. Canadian police said Monday, Sept. 5 Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the killing of multiple people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted. They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)

World & Nation

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people after finding the body of the other suspect, his brother.

Sanderson and his brother Damien are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the attacks, which spread across the rural reserve and into the nearby town of Regina. Damien Sanderson’s body was found Monday near the attack locations, and police are investigating whether his brother killed him.

The James Smith Cree Nation reserve, with a population of about 1,900, gets its name from its chief, who signed an agreement over lands with the Canadian government and other tribes in 1876, according to its website. More tribal members live off the reserve, for about 3,400 members total.

Like many Canadian Indigenous communities, it has been scarred by a dark history.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 native children in Canada were ripped from their families and placed in government-funded Christian residential boarding schools. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with indigenous communities, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit, at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church in Maskwacis, near Edmonton, Canada, Monday, July 25, 2022. Pope Francis begins a "penitential" visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the "cultural genocide" of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. Francis set to visit the cemetery at the former residential school in Maskwacis. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

World & Nation

Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ Indigenous school policy in Canada

Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s policy of forced assimilation of Native peoples.

Indigenous leaders blame the legacy of abuse and isolation at those schools as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction now on Canadian reservations.

The parole board cited the intergenerational impacts of residential schools, saying it may have contributed to Myles Sanderson’s criminal past. It wasn’t clear, though, whether the brothers or family members attended the schools.

Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse and led to a “cycle of substance abuse, seeking out negative peers and violent behavior,” the parole documents said. He lived between his father’s home in a city and grandparents’ house on a reserve. There was violence and abuse in both households, it said.

Sanderson started drinking and smoking marijuana at around age 12 to cope with problems, the document said. Cocaine followed soon after.

Two suspects in Canada stabbings
Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson are alleged to have killed 10 people by stabbing in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.
(Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Parole documents said he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home in July 2017 while she was with friends, punched a hole in the door of a bathroom while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a cement block at a vehicle parked outside.

He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ home, documents said.

That November, he threatened an accomplice into robbing a fast-food restaurant by hitting him in the head with a firearm and stomping on his head. He then stood watch during the robbery.

In April 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious.

A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

World & Nation

Two men killed in Canada by man police say targeted homeless people

Authorities say a man who targeted homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver suburb before being shot and killed by police.

He got into trouble twice in prison for having contraband before he was let out in August 2021 on statutory release. But he got into trouble that year and had his release changed for failing to be honest with his parole supervisor about continuing what he acknowledged was a “rocky” relationship with his common-law spouse.

Sanderson said his childhood “normalized substance abuse and violence.”

But he said he had “stayed sober, found employment assisting an Elder, arranged for a therapist to deal with domestic violence and other issues.”

In February, the parole board canceled the suspensions, while adding conditions to limit and monitor his contact with his common-law spouse and children.

Parole documents also stated that he should not enter into relationships with women — either intimate or platonic — unless he had prior written permission from his parole officer.

After his release from prison last year was revoked because he failed to communicate with his parole supervisor, the parole board decided only to reprimand him.

“It is the board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release,” it said.

In May, a Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued for Sanderson, warning that he was unlawfully at large.

This photo provided by Gary Nichols shows him, right, with his brother, Alan, on the eve of his euthanization in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, in July 2019. Alan submitted a request to be euthanized and he was killed, despite concerns raised by his family and a nurse practitioner. Nichols’ family reported the case to police and health authorities, arguing that he lacked the capacity to understand the process and was not suffering unbearably — among the requirements for euthanasia. “Alan was basically put to death,” his brother, Gary, says. (Courtesy Gary Nichols via AP)

World & Nation

Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws

Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people.

Sharna Sugarman, who is organizing a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board’s decision to release him and why Myles Sanderson was still on the loose so many months after he was deemed “unlawfully at large.”

“That’s just egregious to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who worked in the community in 2010 and 2011 and counted Gloria Lydia Burns as one of her clients. “If they claim that they’ve been looking for him, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”

Mendicino, Canada’s public safety minister, said he wants “to know if any mistakes were made during the [parole] process.”

“It has to be an independent review,” he said.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement