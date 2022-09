Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Mexico; no damage known yet

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico City.

The temblor struck shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, three days after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles.

Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state but did not immediately report damage.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero. The president said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday’s more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on Sept. 19 — in 1985, 2017 and now 2022. The 2017 and this year’s Sept. 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every Sept. 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9,500 people.