Series of earthquakes rattle south of U.S.-Mexico border. Shaking felt across San Diego

A series of earthquakes struck just south of the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday and early Monday, with the largest hitting 4.9 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first in the string of earthquakes rattled Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., centered about 20 miles southeast of Mexicali near Delta, Mexico. That magnitude 3.3 earthquake was followed by three more — all weaker than the first — before the 4.9 quake hit at 11:22 a.m., according to USGS.

Over the next 15 hours, almost 30 more earthquakes would be recorded, all in the same Baja California area. Most came in below 4 on the moment magnitude scale, but at least three others measured above 4. The latest one hit Monday just after 2 a.m.

Good morning Southern CA did you feel the magnitude 4.9 quake about 7 mi northwest of Delta, Baja California Mexico at 11:22 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/dLLUQOQVSL @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/uEz1MQsNLv — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) May 12, 2024

People recorded feeling some weak or light shaking across San Diego County, according to public submissions shared with the USGS.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the earthquakes caused any damage or injuries.

In mid-February, another swarm of earthquakes hit roughly the same area, with more than 20 quakes recorded over a few hours around El Centro, Calif. No major damage was reported then.