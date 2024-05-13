Advertisement
California

Series of earthquakes rattle south of U.S.-Mexico border. Shaking felt across San Diego

A street in Mexicali, Mexico
A string of earthquakes shook near Mexicali, Mexico, on Sunday and early Monday, with the largest measured at 4.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
A series of earthquakes struck just south of the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday and early Monday, with the largest hitting 4.9 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first in the string of earthquakes rattled Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., centered about 20 miles southeast of Mexicali near Delta, Mexico. That magnitude 3.3 earthquake was followed by three more — all weaker than the first — before the 4.9 quake hit at 11:22 a.m., according to USGS.

Over the next 15 hours, almost 30 more earthquakes would be recorded, all in the same Baja California area. Most came in below 4 on the moment magnitude scale, but at least three others measured above 4. The latest one hit Monday just after 2 a.m.

People recorded feeling some weak or light shaking across San Diego County, according to public submissions shared with the USGS.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the earthquakes caused any damage or injuries.

In mid-February, another swarm of earthquakes hit roughly the same area, with more than 20 quakes recorded over a few hours around El Centro, Calif. No major damage was reported then.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

