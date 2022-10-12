Singaporean OnlyFans creator who challenged sexual taboos is sentenced to jail and fined

Titus Low, a Singaporean OnlyFans creator who garnered fame for his homoerotic profile and for challenging the city state’s sexual taboos, was sentenced Tuesday to three weeks in jail and ordered to pay a roughly $2,000 fine for transmitting obscene materials and breaching police orders to stay off the subscription video site.

Low pleaded guilty to both charges and said he would begin serving his jail time Oct. 26.

The 22-year-old first received national attention last year for publicizing his following on OnlyFans, a site best known for providing paying subscribers private pornographic content. Singapore maintains strict obscenity laws, and when some of Low’s content was leaked online, police launched an investigation that resulted in his arrest Dec. 29.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Times earlier this year, Low said he had done nothing wrong and believed he was being singled out among dozens of Singaporean OnlyFans creators for flaunting his success with expensive cars, a luxury apartment and his closest companion, a $6,500 labradoodle named Charlie.

Moreover, Low’s unabashed bisexual image seemed to clash with Singapore’s conservative mores. The Southeast Asian nation of 5.5 million repealed a colonial-era law banning sex between men only in August after years of debate and legal challenges.

In court Tuesday, a government prosecutor argued that Low should have recognized the risk of dissemination, even if content is shared privately with subscribers, the state broadcaster reported.

Low’s leaked content was initially brought to police attention by a man who discovered it on his 12-year-old niece’s phone.

The prosecutor also admonished Low for logging back onto OnlyFans after police ordered him to stay off the site. Low said he did so because he felt obligated to continue providing content to his paying subscribers.

Low has remained in the public eye since his arrest. In June, he revealed his marriage to Malaysian social media influencer Cheryl Chin. Three months later, the couple announced they were expecting a child. Low also opened an ice cream parlor in Singapore.

“I’m glad this is finally over,” Low wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “Ready to start ... a new chapter in life. Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?”