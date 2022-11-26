Teenage employee killed in Virginia Walmart shooting wanted to help his family

Authorities on Friday released the name of the teenager who was among six Walmart employees shot to death by a store manager in Chesapeake, Va.

He was 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron. The Chesapeake youth and five adults died after Walmart supervisor Andre Bing opened fire before a staff meeting inside the store’s break room Tuesday night.

Fernando’s family and friends dressed in white to honor him at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot Thursday night. His friends told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper that it was hard to believe that he was gone.

Family friend Rosy Perez told the New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight shift at Walmart to assist his family.

“He wanted to help a little bit,” Perez said. “He was a very good child.”

The five adult victims were identified late Wednesday as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70; and Tyneka Johnson, 22. All were from Chesapeake except Johnson, who was from nearby Portsmouth.