Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Teenage employee killed in Virginia Walmart shooting wanted to help his family

16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, one of the victims of the Virginia Walmart shooting
Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, was the last of the six people killed by a gunman at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., to be publicly identified.
(Chesapeake Police Department)
By BEN FINLEY, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press
Share
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 

Authorities on Friday released the name of the teenager who was among six Walmart employees shot to death by a store manager in Chesapeake, Va.

He was 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron. The Chesapeake youth and five adults died after Walmart supervisor Andre Bing opened fire before a staff meeting inside the store’s break room Tuesday night.

Fernando’s family and friends dressed in white to honor him at a vigil in the Walmart parking lot Thursday night. His friends told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper that it was hard to believe that he was gone.

Advertisement

Family friend Rosy Perez told the New York Times that the teen attended a local high school while working the overnight shift at Walmart to assist his family.

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Randy Blevins, and, bottom from left, Kellie Pyle and Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)

World & Nation

‘Missing my baby’: The victims of the Virginia Walmart mass shooting

A doting father of two, a mother with wedding plans and a happy-go-lucky guy were among the six people killed in a shooting at a Virginia Walmart.

“He wanted to help a little bit,” Perez said. “He was a very good child.”

The five adult victims were identified late Wednesday as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70; and Tyneka Johnson, 22. All were from Chesapeake except Johnson, who was from nearby Portsmouth.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement