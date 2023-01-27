Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into a truck near the U.S. border
Mexican immigration authorities said they found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the U.S. border Thursday.
The National Immigration Institute said the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter.
All of the adolescents were considered unaccompanied minors, meaning they had no relatives or parents with them.
The vehicle was stopped for inspection on a highway leading to the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso.
Amid record-levels of border crossings, President Biden visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Sunday, his first trip to the region since he took office two years ago.
The driver of the vehicle was detained. The minors were taken to a child welfare facility.
Children are frequently smuggled through Mexico to join parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the the United States.
