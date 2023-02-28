Not just California: Storms ravage other parts of the U.S., with more to come

As California grapples with a new storm, parts of the northeastern U.S. are also gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person.

In Michigan, some residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, a new winter storm is expected to bring more rain and snow through Wednesday, though forecasters don’t expect it to pack as big a punch as the previous system that barreled through the state.

While not expecting a blockbuster storm by regional standards, southern New England braced for what could be the most significant snowfall of what has so far been a mild winter.

A winter storm warning covered parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, extending into New York and New Jersey, with heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

Boston could get five inches and a messy Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service. As much as 10 inches could fall in western Massachusetts, northwest Connecticut and southern Vermont.

In the Midwest, a storm system produced at least four tornadoes as it moved across central and northeastern Illinois on Monday, including two that formed in suburbs west of Chicago, authorities said. Initial reports suggested that damage there was limited to fallen trees or shingles torn from buildings, said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist in the Chicago office of the National Weather Service.

At least one person was killed and three others injured after a tornado touched down Sunday night in far western Oklahoma near the town of Cheyenne, where 20 homes were damaged and four others destroyed, a county official said.

Statewide, Oklahoma officials received reports of 55 people who suffered weather-related injuries from area hospitals.

Officials in Norman, Okla., confirmed 12 weather-related injuries after tornadoes and wind gusts as high as 90 mph were reported in the state Sunday night. The winds toppled trees and power lines, closed roads and damaged homes and businesses around Norman and Shawnee.

“It was just like a blizzard in the house with all the debris flying,” Norman resident Frances Tabler told KOCO-TV. “I was screaming for my kids.”

The line of quick-moving thunderstorms that produced a swath of damaging wind gusts likely qualified as a derecho, although that’s not an official designation, said Nolan Meister, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

There were reports of nine tornadoes in Kansas, Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, weather officials said. One tornado near Liberal, Kan., damaged more than a dozen homes and caused minor injuries to one person, KSNW-TV reported.

In Michigan, still reeling from last week’s ice storm and high winds, about 150,000 customers were without power Monday night, according to PowerOutage.us. That was down from more than 800,000 at one point last week. Crews continued their work to restore all electricity.

Leah Thomas, whose home north of Detroit lost power Wednesday night, finally got her power back Sunday afternoon — only to have it go out again at midday Monday.

“It’s very frustrating, very frustrating,” she said. “I’m just going to hope and cross my fingers that it comes back on here soon.”